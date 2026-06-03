Jealousy Turns Fatal: Student and Foreign National Killed

·366·Society
Jealousy Turns Fatal: Student and Foreign National Killed

A horrific incident in Tashkent has shocked the public. According to reports, a serious crime involving Uzbekistan State University of World Languages occurred in the Sergeli district on May 21 of this year.

Preliminary information indicates that a man born in 1998, who worked part-time at the university, attacked a female student born in 2004 and her acquaintance, a citizen of the People's Republic of China born in 1975, with a knife out of jealousy.

As a result of the incident, the foreign national died at the scene. Despite medical assistance, the female student, who sustained severe injuries, passed away in the hospital two days later, on May 23.

It was determined that the victimized student resided in the university dormitory. The university has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. The Sergeli District Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 97 of the Criminal Code (intentional homicide), and an investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users emphasizing the need to prevent such tragedies.

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