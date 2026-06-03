Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?

Portuguese legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on winning the last major trophy of his career — the World Cup. According to an interview with his former teammate Eric Djemba-Djemba, this desire is not driven by rivalry with Lionel Messi, but by Ronaldo's inner drive for victory. Goal.com reports .

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his sixth appearance at the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. This achievement would set an absolute record in football history. Although Lionel Messi celebrated victory in Qatar in 2022, Ronaldo prioritizes completing his collection and fulfilling his duty to his nation.

Djemba-Djemba, who played alongside him at Manchester United, recalled Ronaldo's character in training. He noted that Cristiano was harsh on himself even when missing simple shots, demonstrating his relentless pursuit of perfection.

The 41-year-old star, currently playing for Al-Nassr, also plans to reach the 1,000-goal milestone before retiring. Winning the World Cup would undoubtedly be a fitting conclusion to his illustrious career.