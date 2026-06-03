Russian MFA Announces Restrictions on British Citizens

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has banned five British citizens from entering the country. This was announced in a ministry statement.

According to the Russian MFA, this decision was made in response to London's anti-Russian statements, its support for Ukraine, and the dissemination of what Moscow considers false information about Russia.

The sanctions list includes The Washington Post journalist Catherine Belton, journalist Richard Holmes of the British publication i, and Alexander Browder, author of a report by the Henry Jackson Society think tank.

Additionally, Elis Lafer, Managing Director of Committed to Good, and Richard Westbury, co-founder of Chelsea Group, have also been banned from entering Russia.