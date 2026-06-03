Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu Rankings

The developers of the AnTuTu benchmark have released their May ranking of user satisfaction with their devices. For several months now, the Nubia Z80 Ultra has maintained its lead on this list, achieving a satisfaction score of over 98%. Ixbt.com reports .

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G took second place with a score of 98%, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra by Leica rose to third. This model pushed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra out of the top three. The upper part of the list also features devices such as the Huawei Mate 70 Pro Premium Edition (97.50%) and the Oppo Find N5 (96.19%).

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition, Oppo Find X8s, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and OnePlus Ace 6 rounded out the top ten. Notably, all ten models managed to achieve a score above 93%.

In terms of brands, Oppo is the clear leader, with four models on the list. Nubia and Xiaomi each have two smartphones in the ranking. Interestingly, Samsung devices, which regularly appeared in previous rankings, were completely absent from this top ten.