Websites Can Now Track AI Results

·25·Technology
Websites Can Now Track AI Results

Google Search New AI-related reports have been launched in Console. This feature helps analyze how websites appear in AI results on Google Search.

Through the new reports, site owners can track impressions in AI responses, which pages appear in results, and the countries users are accessing from.

The reports also show changes over time and by device type. This allows site owners to analyze traffic coming from phones, computers, or other devices.

Currently, this feature is in beta. It is available only to select sites and is expected to roll out to all users after testing is complete.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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