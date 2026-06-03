Tashkent Mayor Unveils Development Plan for Uchtepa District

Systematic efforts to improve the well-being of the population and radically upgrade regional infrastructure have intensified in the capital. The Mayor of Tashkent held an open and sincere 'report-dialogue' meeting with local residents and sector representatives at Children's Clinical Hospital No. 3 in Uchtepa District. During this dialogue, the modernization of the district's healthcare sector based on contemporary standards and the expansion of sports facilities for youth were the main focus.

During the meeting, the capital's leader announced a series of significant and joyful news aimed at ensuring the well-being of the population.

A Period of Renewal and Growth in Healthcare

In recent years, substantial work has been carried out to elevate the quality of medical services provided to the population to a new level. Notably, over the past five years, a total of 81 state-of-the-art, high-tech medical devices have been purchased for treatment facilities in the district.

To further develop the healthcare system, the following major projects will be implemented:

Modern Polyclinics: New types of family polyclinics will be built based on international standards and advanced foreign experience.

Hospital Reconstruction: The building of the Children's Tuberculosis Hospital will undergo a complete overhaul, and several leading clinics in the district will be reconstructed to meet modern requirements.

Revolutionary Changes in Sports: Youth Coverage to Increase 6.5-Fold

One of the most exciting parts of the meeting was the presentation of a project to expand sports infrastructure in the district. A plan has been developed to radically expand Sports School No. 1 in the area and construct new complexes.

As a result of this reform, the number of clubs and sports disciplines at the sports school will increase from the current 13 to exactly 32 (including modern esports). Most joyfully, the coverage of local youth involved in training will increase 6.5-fold , rising from the previous 570 to 3,800 . This will create a foundation for thousands of boys and girls to return to a healthy lifestyle.

Social Assistance to Needy Families Ahead of the Holiday

During the event, the principles of honoring human dignity and supporting socially vulnerable groups were put into practice. Within the framework of the dialogue, modern wheelchairs were handed over to citizens with limited mobility and those in need of assistance.

Assisting Organization Occasion Type of Aid Waqf Charitable Public Foundation Holy Eid al-Adha Special Vouchers for Complex Surgeries

With the help of these certificates, socially vulnerable patients suffering from severe illnesses gained the opportunity to undergo free and high-quality surgical operations.

Such open and beneficial dialogues initiated by the Mayor of Tashkent with the residents of Uchtepa District will continue consistently in other districts and neighborhoods of the capital.

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