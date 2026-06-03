Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to Madrid

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Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to Madrid

Real Madrid have secured their first major signing of the summer transfer window. The Spanish giants have reached a full agreement with Inter defender Denzel Dumfries. To avoid prolonged negotiations, the Madrid side decided to activate the Dutch player's €20 million release clause. Goal.com reports .

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 'Royal Club' have prepared all documents for this transfer and used the famous 'here we go' phrase. This transfer is considered a major victory for Florentino Perez, as the club secured an experienced international defender at a bargain price without entering a bidding war. Dumfries has already accepted the terms offered by the Madrid club.

The signing of Denzel Dumfries aims to solve the team's issues at right-back. Last season, Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled with injuries, while club legend Dani Carvajal left after his contract expired. Consequently, the Madrid management identified Dumfries as the ideal candidate for the starting lineup.

Jose Mourinho, returning as manager for a second spell, is directly involved in reshaping the squad. The Portuguese coach considers strengthening the defensive line a top priority. He is focusing more on the player's character and hunger for victory rather than star status.

Losing Dumfries at such a low price is a heavy blow for Inter, but the Italian champions have already started negotiations with potential replacements. Meanwhile, Real Madrid aim to complete all key transfers before the World Cup in North America begins, entering the new season with a fully assembled squad.

Real MadridInterDenzel DumfriesTransfersFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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