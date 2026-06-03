Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron Rocket

Rocket Lab has released impressive images showing the installation of Archimedes engines into the power structure of the Neutron rocket's first stage. These tests represent a critical milestone ahead of the rocket's full assembly. Ixbt.com reports .

The images reveal the powerful methane engine complete with all components, including insulated piping, wire harnesses, and mounting interfaces. Engineers successfully verified that all connections on the physical hardware fully match the digital model.

The next step is full rocket integration and ground testing prior to its debut orbital flight. Neutron is a medium-lift launch vehicle with a reusable first stage.

Nine Archimedes engines will enable payloads of up to 13 tons to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck confirmed the company remains on track to launch the reusable Neutron rocket in Q4 2026.