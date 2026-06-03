Procedure for Rewarding Employees Who Refuse Bribes May Be Abolished

·38·Society
Procedure for Rewarding Employees Who Refuse Bribes May Be Abolished

A significant change is expected in Uzbekistan's system for encouraging integrity among civil servants during the performance of their duties. The Anti-Corruption Agency has drafted a special resolution envisaging the discontinuation of cash rewards for law enforcement officers who refuse bribes.

This legal step was taken following sharp criticism and widespread debate on social media. The general public and activists have consistently emphasized that upholding the rule of law and refusing bribes is not an exceptional achievement to be rewarded, but rather the direct professional and mandatory duty of every employee.

A new and modern control system

Taking public opinion into account, the Anti-Corruption Agency found such payments legally and logically unjustified. To prevent the unjustified expenditure of state budget funds, the system will be fully digitized.

  • Electronic platform: In the future, employee performance and integrity levels will be monitored through a specially developed digital system.

  • Budget savings: Abandoning the practice of allocating separate funds for refusing bribes will protect the state treasury from unnecessary expenses.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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