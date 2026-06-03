New Lada Niva Legend Unveiled: More Powerful Engine and Updated Suspension

At PMEF-2026, the new Lada Niva Legend model was presented, featuring significant technical and structural improvements. While retaining its traditional off-road philosophy, the vehicle has been adapted to modern standards in terms of dynamics, fuel efficiency, and standard equipment. Ixbt.com reports on this. reports .

The key update is a new 1.8-liter, 8-valve engine. This powertrain delivers high torque, with 80% of pulling power available at just 1,000 rpm. Fuel consumption has been reduced by up to 30% in certain driving modes compared to the previous model.

The vehicle's suspension system has also been reworked: the front stabilizer bar has been repositioned, improving ride smoothness and handling. Special attention has been paid to safety and ergonomics. A driver's airbag has been installed, the body structure reinforced, and ventilated front brake discs added.

Interior noise insulation has been improved, and the positioning of the gearbox and transfer case levers has been revised. The gear lever is now closer to the driver, while the transfer case has been redesigned with a single-lever layout and a third mounting point. Additionally, air conditioning, central locking, and a unified key for doors and ignition have been introduced.

Certain body components are made from double-galvanized steel, enhancing corrosion resistance and durability in harsh conditions. The steering wheel is now unified with the Lada Granta model, and the ignition lock has been relocated to the right side of the steering column.