ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in History

·33·Technology
ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in History

OpenAI's ChatGPT app has reached the milestone of 1 billion monthly active users worldwide. According to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower, the service has been recorded as the fastest-growing application in human history. Ixbt.com reports on this. reports .

ChatGPT achieved this result approximately three years after its launch. In terms of this metric, it managed to surpass the growth rates of giants like Google Maps, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Increasing competition in the artificial intelligence sector is also affecting the time users spend on platforms.

According to research, in the first quarter of 2026, American users who installed Anthropic's Claude app began spending 5% less time on the ChatGPT platform compared to the average of the previous eight months. Currently, the number of monthly active users of the Claude app stands at 56 million.

Additionally, major financial changes are expected in the artificial intelligence market. Anthropic has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. According to Reuters, OpenAI is also preparing to launch its own IPO process within the coming weeks.

According to Sensor Tower data, although the Claude app's annual growth rate stands at 640%, significantly outpacing ChatGPT's 62%, OpenAI still maintains absolute leadership in total user count.

ChatGPTOpenAIArtificial IntelligenceClaudeTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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