Fan Who Kissed Sevinch Mominova's Hand Goes Viral on Social Media

A video featuring singer Sevinch Mominova has gone viral on social media, sparking heated discussions among users. The footage shows one of the artist's devoted fans presenting her with flowers and kissing her hand.

It is understood that this incident occurred during one of her events. The fan approached the singer with flowers, expressing her respect and admiration in this manner.

The video quickly gained popularity online, generating mixed reactions. While some users viewed it as a sincere expression of love and respect for the artist, others responded with humor.

In particular, comments included humorous remarks such as: 'So it turns out you can kiss the hands of our own stars, not just Burak Özçivit's.'