Major Car Sale Fraud Uncovered in Tashkent

Members of a criminal group that deceived citizens wishing to buy used vehicles in the capital and misappropriated their funds through fraud have been arrested. Law enforcement officers put an end to the illegal activities of individuals who stole a large sum of money from a citizen under the guise of car sales in the Uchtepa district of Tashkent.

Unfortunately, this time a resident of Tashkent, Abdulaziz K., fell into this financial trap. He trusted an attractive car sale advertisement posted on one of the popular websites on the internet.

A 'sweet' deal hiding a bank lien

After contacting the ad owners, buyer Abdulaziz K. entered into active negotiations with Muhammadali R., born in 2002, and his criminal accomplice Asatulla A. These cunning 'sellers' deliberately concealed from the buyer that the car they were offering was officially pledged to a commercial bank.

After lengthy negotiations, the parties agreed on a total price for the car of 20,000 US dollars and reached an agreement. To complete their scheme, the fraudsters took the following actions:

Taking a deposit: Under the pretext of processing documents and reserving the car, they received a cash advance of 13,000 US dollars from the victim.

Disappearance: After obtaining a large sum of money, the accomplices quickly turned off their phones and completely cut off contact with the victim.

Legal action: Criminal case opened

Realizing he had been deceived, the citizen immediately contacted law enforcement agencies. As a result of rapid search operations, the suspects were arrested.

Regarding this incident, the Investigation Department under the Uchtepa District Directorate of Internal Affairs Coordination has officially opened a criminal case under Article 168 ("Fraud") of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Strict investigative measures are currently ongoing to determine whether these individuals are involved in other similar crimes.

Important warning from the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Protect your funds!

In light of this unfortunate incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs once again urges the country's population and car enthusiasts to remain vigilant.

To avoid unexpected financial losses or falling victim to fraudsters in the future, it is recommended to make payments in any major transaction, especially initial deposits, only after documents have been fully notarized and state registration has been completed. Do not forget to check in advance through relevant databases whether the car is subject to any liens or pledges at banks or other organizations.

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