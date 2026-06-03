Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul

With the arrival of summer, many of our compatriots begin to ponder where to spend an enjoyable and unforgettable vacation. Just in time, wonderful and extremely joyful news has arrived for summer holiday enthusiasts and tourists! This year, starting from June 8, regular direct bus services will officially commence from our capital, Tashkent, to the beautiful and unique Issyk-Kul (Cholpon-Ata).

Now, our compatriots will have the opportunity to reach the most famous and picturesque resort area of neighboring Kyrgyzstan safely, without any unnecessary hassles, in modern and comfortable Yutong buses.

Schedule and ticket prices

A special schedule has been developed to ensure high-level service and transport convenience for passengers during the summer season. For your convenience, the trip details are as follows:

Departure from Tashkent: Travelers will depart on even days of June at 15:00 from the main Tashkent Bus Station in our capital.

Return trips: Travel from the healing shores of Cholpon-Ata back to Tashkent will be organized on odd days of June.

Affordable fare: The ticket price for one passenger is set at only 365,000 UZS . This means both savings for your pocket and an enjoyable journey.

A significant boost for the resort season

The opening of this direct route significantly facilitates travel to the shores of Issyk-Kul during the summer holiday season. This not only strengthens tourism ties between the two countries but also offers vacationers a convenient and economical way to reach the destination directly, without extra transfers.

So, now is the perfect time to add a trip to Issyk-Kul to your summer vacation plans!

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