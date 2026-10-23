96-year-old grandma who became a TikTok star: 15 million subscribers and a nursing home controversy

·49·World
96-year-old grandma who became a TikTok star: 15 million subscribers and a nursing home controversy

The notion that achieving popularity on social networks and earning a large income is exclusive to the youth is changing completely. 96-year-old Lillian Droniak, living in Connecticut, USA, has become a true internet star on the TikTok platform, managing to gather over 15 million subscribers.

According to BBC reports, the elderly blogger's virtual activity brings her an income of over 10,000 US dollars every month. This money is more than enough for her to independently pay her living expenses at the nursing home and cover her personal needs.

Noisy parties in the nursing home and the threat of eviction

Lillian Droniak's content stands out for its sincerity, light humor, and boundless cheerfulness:

  • Content theme: The 96-year-old blogger shares her daily life, entertaining parties with girlfriends, dates with men, and priceless relationship advice for the youth on her page;

  • Conflict with the administration: Recently, the nursing home management warned her about eviction from the facility due to noisy parties she hosted with friends in her room;

  • «No one can forbid me from having fun»: The female pensioner stated she would not yield to the administration's pressure. In the end, the parties reached a mutual compromise: holding parties was allowed, but consuming alcoholic beverages in the room was strictly prohibited.

    «I didn't expect fame to come after 90»

    Touching upon her success and future plans, the elderly star expressed the following sincere thoughts:

    • Dream fame: «I always knew I had everything it takes to become famous. I just never imagined this would happen after I turned 90», — Droniak says;

    • Advertising contracts: Currently, she signs major advertising contracts with large international brands, particularly famous cosmetics companies, and receives large fees;

    • Investment for the great-grandchild's future: She keeps a portion of her earnings in a special fund for her great-grandchild's higher education;

    • Creative process: Her grandchild occasionally helps her film and edit videos, but all creative ideas and scenarios are personally thought up by the 96-year-old grandma.

Lillian DroniakTikTokElderly bloggersInternet stars
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Famous writer passes away on the day of his new «Adam and Eve» novel presentationFamous writer passes away on the day of his new «Adam and Eve» novel presentation6 October 09:3196-year-old grandmother becomes famous for her noisy parties96-year-old grandmother becomes famous for her noisy parties7 July 15:27Blogger grandmother who hosted parties in a nursing home becomes an internet heroBlogger grandmother who hosted parties in a nursing home becomes an internet hero3 July 14:44Famous TikTok Blogger Brutally Murdered in FranceFamous TikTok Blogger Brutally Murdered in France20 August 07:52Armed attack on TikTok star: 28-year-old blogger shot dead in PakistanArmed attack on TikTok star: 28-year-old blogger shot dead in Pakistan18 August 09:56Why is a diver injecting a starfish?Why is a diver injecting a starfish?10 July 12:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies