96-year-old grandma who became a TikTok star: 15 million subscribers and a nursing home controversy

The notion that achieving popularity on social networks and earning a large income is exclusive to the youth is changing completely. 96-year-old Lillian Droniak, living in Connecticut, USA, has become a true internet star on the TikTok platform, managing to gather over 15 million subscribers.

According to BBC reports, the elderly blogger's virtual activity brings her an income of over 10,000 US dollars every month. This money is more than enough for her to independently pay her living expenses at the nursing home and cover her personal needs.

Noisy parties in the nursing home and the threat of eviction

Lillian Droniak's content stands out for its sincerity, light humor, and boundless cheerfulness: