96-year-old grandma who became a TikTok star: 15 million subscribers and a nursing home controversy
The notion that achieving popularity on social networks and earning a large income is exclusive to the youth is changing completely. 96-year-old Lillian Droniak, living in Connecticut, USA, has become a true internet star on the TikTok platform, managing to gather over 15 million subscribers.
According to BBC reports, the elderly blogger's virtual activity brings her an income of over 10,000 US dollars every month. This money is more than enough for her to independently pay her living expenses at the nursing home and cover her personal needs.
Noisy parties in the nursing home and the threat of eviction
Lillian Droniak's content stands out for its sincerity, light humor, and boundless cheerfulness:
Content theme: The 96-year-old blogger shares her daily life, entertaining parties with girlfriends, dates with men, and priceless relationship advice for the youth on her page;
Conflict with the administration: Recently, the nursing home management warned her about eviction from the facility due to noisy parties she hosted with friends in her room;
«No one can forbid me from having fun»: The female pensioner stated she would not yield to the administration's pressure. In the end, the parties reached a mutual compromise: holding parties was allowed, but consuming alcoholic beverages in the room was strictly prohibited.
«I didn't expect fame to come after 90»
Touching upon her success and future plans, the elderly star expressed the following sincere thoughts:
Dream fame: «I always knew I had everything it takes to become famous. I just never imagined this would happen after I turned 90», — Droniak says;
Advertising contracts: Currently, she signs major advertising contracts with large international brands, particularly famous cosmetics companies, and receives large fees;
Investment for the great-grandchild's future: She keeps a portion of her earnings in a special fund for her great-grandchild's higher education;
Creative process: Her grandchild occasionally helps her film and edit videos, but all creative ideas and scenarios are personally thought up by the 96-year-old grandma.
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