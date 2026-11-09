Phone charging leads to the death of a 46-year-old woman

·70·World
Phone charging leads to the death of a 46-year-old woman

In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, a 46-year-old woman died after the battery of a phone left charging overnight caught fire. The incident occurred on November 8 in one of the multi-story residential buildings.

It was established that while the woman was sleeping, the battery of the smartphone being charged spontaneously ignited. As a result of the fire, the room filled with smoke. According to preliminary data, the woman died as a result of inhaling carbon monoxide and toxic smoke released during the combustion process.

According to the emergency services, the fire occurred in a fourth-floor apartment and covered an area of 4 square meters. 11 rescuers and four pieces of special equipment were dispatched to the scene. However, before they arrived, the fire had extinguished itself, and it was not possible to save the woman's life.

Experts recommend not charging phones and other electronic devices on blankets, pillows, or clothing. This is because soft surfaces hinder heat dissipation from the device, which can lead to overheating and an increased risk of fire. Furthermore, damaged cables and low-quality chargers should not be used.

Yekaterinburgsmartphone firefire safety
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Charos
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