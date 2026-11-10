Sensational deal between the US and Iran: Uranium restrictions in exchange for $9 billion and the Strait of Hormuz

An unexpected turn is taking place in the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, which have been stalled for years. Citing its sources, Al Arabiya television reports that Washington and Tehran may reach a preliminary agreement in the coming days as part of a new mediation initiative put forward by Qatar and Pakistan. The plan involves limiting uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67 percent in exchange for major economic and strategic relief.

The 3.67 percent limit: What terms did the parties agree to?

The new proposal has revitalized the process of serious direct negotiations between the two countries. The report states that the White House has officially agreed to Tehran enriching uranium to 3.67 percent on its territory, and the Iranian leadership has accepted this condition.

However, the main point of contention remains the stockpile of uranium already enriched to 60 percent in Iran. Washington is demanding a significant reduction of this high-grade material. An option involving a third country to carry out this process and provide technical assistance is being considered.