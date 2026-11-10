Sensational deal between the US and Iran: Uranium restrictions in exchange for $9 billion and the Strait of Hormuz
An unexpected turn is taking place in the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, which have been stalled for years. Citing its sources, Al Arabiya television reports that Washington and Tehran may reach a preliminary agreement in the coming days as part of a new mediation initiative put forward by Qatar and Pakistan. The plan involves limiting uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67 percent in exchange for major economic and strategic relief.
The 3.67 percent limit: What terms did the parties agree to?
The new proposal has revitalized the process of serious direct negotiations between the two countries. The report states that the White House has officially agreed to Tehran enriching uranium to 3.67 percent on its territory, and the Iranian leadership has accepted this condition.
However, the main point of contention remains the stockpile of uranium already enriched to 60 percent in Iran. Washington is demanding a significant reduction of this high-grade material. An option involving a third country to carry out this process and provide technical assistance is being considered.
Agreement clauses
US and mediator demands
Iranian consent and benefits received
Uranium enrichment level
Limit to a maximum of 3.67%
Official Tehran has agreed to this figure
60 percent stockpiles
Drastic reduction of levels
Reprocessing with the help of a third country is under discussion
IAEA inspectors
Full restoration of inspections
Scope and terms of authority are being negotiated
Frozen assets
Gradual release of $6–9 billion
Tehran gains access to its frozen funds
Strait of Hormuz and sea route
Lifting the naval blockade
Immediate full opening of the strait
"The diplomatic initiative of Qatar and Pakistan will not only return the nuclear program to a safe limit but could also fully ease tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the main artery of global oil trade."
9 billion dollars and the Strait of Hormuz: The price of a grand compromise
If the deal is reached, the US is expected to unfreeze between $6 billion and $9 billion of Iran's financial assets held under sanctions. This will be a powerful financial factor for the sanctions-hit Iranian economy.
The plan also includes a crucial clause for regional and global security: the immediate full opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping and the lifting of the naval blockade. This step is of immense importance in ensuring the safety of oil transport in the global energy market.
Currently, the parties are negotiating the terms for the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iran and the limits of their inspection authority. If the negotiations conclude successfully, one of the most dangerous crises that has persisted in the Middle East for many years could be contained peacefully, even if only temporarily.
Do you think this initial compromise between the US and Iran will truly be lasting, or will the nuclear program intensify again once sanctions are lifted? Share your thoughts in the comments.
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