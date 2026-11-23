Living in the sandy regions of central Argentina, the "Pink Fairy Armadillo" stands out for its unusual appearance and extreme rarity. This tiny creature is the smallest representative of the armadillo family and spends most of its life underground.

Its body length is only 9–15 centimeters, and it weighs approximately 100 grams. Despite its small size, the pink fairy armadillo is very skilled at digging. Using the large, strong claws on its front legs, it quickly digs through the sand and moves underground. When it senses danger, it can bury itself in the sand and disappear from sight within a few seconds.

The most remarkable feature of the animal is the light pink armor covering its back. Unlike that of other armadillos, it is thin and flexible. Blood vessels located close to the skin's surface give it its pink hue. This unique structure is important for the animal's adaptation to its underground lifestyle.

The pink fairy armadillo is primarily nocturnal. It feeds on small invertebrates such as ants, insect larvae, earthworms, and snails. It moves along tunnels under the sand in search of food.

However, it is very difficult to encounter this rare mammal in the wild. Because it spends so much time underground and is sensitive to environmental changes, it has been little studied by scientists. The loss of natural habitats, the expansion of agricultural activities, and attacks by domestic animals pose a serious threat to its survival.