Big eyes and an unusual smile: Kim Jong Un's statue under discussion!

·7·World
Big eyes and an unusual smile: Kim Jong Un's statue under discussion!

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un attended the unveiling ceremony of a bronze bust created by a local artist, and photos of the event have spread across social media. However, the unusual appearance of the statue and the footage related to it have drawn particular attention from internet users.

In the circulated images, a military officer is seen removing the red cloth covering the bronze bust. The statue surprised many with its unique facial structure, eyes that stand out for their size, and a strange smile.

Users are particularly discussing the appearance of the bust, leaving various humorous comments. While some focused on the statue's facial expression, others are debating how much it actually resembles Kim Jong Un.

Nevertheless, the details of the event captured in the photos, the location where the bust was installed, and the authenticity of the images have not yet been verified by independent sources.

Kim Jong UnNorth Koreabronze bust
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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