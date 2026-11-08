Chocolate thinner than a human hair created in Japan

·6·World
Chocolate thinner than a human hair created in Japan

A unique sweet known as the world's thinnest chocolate is being produced in Japan. Its thickness is only 0.03 millimeters. This dessert, called "Corteccia," has attracted the attention of dessert lovers not only for its unusual appearance but also for the way it melts instantly in the mouth.

The company MATTE Bottega del Cioccolato, founded by Japanese chocolatier Matteo Sanklikka, began operations at the Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza complex in Tokyo in February 2024. In a short time, the company gained fame for producing the world's thinnest chocolate. The name "Corteccia" means "tree bark" in Italian.

Inspired by traditional Italian layered chocolates, the dessert is made from an ultra-thin layer of chocolate. For this process, special equipment was developed over a year and a half in collaboration with a local technical expert. It allows the chocolate to be spread and rolled to a thickness of just 0.03 millimeters.

The goal of the company's founder, Matteo Sanklikka, was to create a dessert that differs from ordinary chocolate and allows one to experience the melting process in the mouth in a unique way. In his opinion, the most pleasant state of chocolate is the moment just before it melts in the mouth. "Corteccia" was designed specifically to provide this sensation.

The thin layer of the product is rolled into a cylindrical rod shape. Its exterior appearance resembles uneven tree bark. The manufacturers note that as soon as the chocolate touches the tongue, it melts almost instantly, leaving a delicious impression different from the usual.

After the dessert became popular on social media, many confectioners tried to create a similar version. However, no one has succeeded so far. The main reason for this is the special equipment that allows the chocolate to be prepared at such a thin level.

Interestingly, the only copy of this device is located in the MATTE Bottega del Cioccolato workshop in Tokyo. For this reason, "Corteccia" remains a unique sweet that other confectioners in the world have not yet been able to replicate.

CortecciaMATTE Bottega del CioccolatoMatteo SanklikkaAzabudai Hills
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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