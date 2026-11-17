The circulated footage shows an unknown creature with large wings flying through the dark sky. Maussan compared it to a pteranodon and stated that the incident needs to be studied more deeply. However, it has not yet been reliably determined exactly what kind of creature is shown in the videos.

Videos showing a giant winged creature flying over the sky of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, have gone viral on social media. Some users are comparing the creature in the footage to a pterodactyl, which went extinct millions of years ago. The videos were also shared on the page of Mexican ufologist Jaime Maussan.

Sergio Rodríguez, head of the Civil Protection Service of Ciudad Juárez, called these videos "digital entertainment content" and urged the public not to spread unverified information. He emphasized that if a creature truly belonging to the prehistoric era had been identified, the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico and international scientific organizations would have investigated the case.

Experts, meanwhile, suggest that the winged silhouette in the video could be a large bird common in the local area, such as a blue heron. There are also opinions that some frames were processed using artificial intelligence or were artificially created. However, the results of a full technical examination of the original video files have not been disclosed.

Pterosaurs, including pterodactyls and pteranodons, were flying reptiles that lived millions of years ago and went extinct approximately 66 million years ago. So far, there is no scientific evidence to confirm that such a creature has appeared in the sky over Ciudad Juárez.

Thus, there are various speculations about what kind of creature is shown in the videos, but the claims about a pterodactyl remain unconfirmed.