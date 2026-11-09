22-karat gold-plated dessert attracts customer interest in Turkey

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22-karat gold-plated dessert attracts customer interest in Turkey

An unusual dessert is attracting the attention of customers at a food store in the city of Amasya, Turkey. The product in question is a Turkish delight decorated with 22-karat edible gold dust. It is being sold for 10,000 Turkish liras per kilogram.

Made with almonds, pistachios, and red currants, this dessert stands out from others due to its appearance. The surface of the Turkish delight is covered with gold dust intended for use in food products.

According to the store owner, Selim Kaya, a total of 5 grams of 22-karat gold is used in the process of preparing 50 kilograms of Turkish delight. The price of the dessert has been set at 10,000 liras per kilogram. Interestingly, every visitor to the store can taste it for free, regardless of whether they purchase it or not.

However, the price of the unusual dessert has not appealed to all local residents. Some customers consider it too expensive and have noted that buying such Turkish delight is not easy.

For reference, this store sells 66 other varieties of Turkish delight. Their prices range from 500 to 3,000 liras per kilogram, depending on the ingredients.

TurkeyAmasyaTurkish delightSelim Kaya
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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