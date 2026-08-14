14 mental traps showing that your brain is deceiving you

Sometimes it is not the event itself but the conclusion your brain draws about it that troubles a person more. Thoughts such as “They are thinking badly of me,” “Now everything will fall apart,” or “I failed once—so I am good for nothing” can seem so convincing that we accept them as facts.

In psychology, such errors in thinking are often called cognitive distortions. They can cause a person to perceive reality not in its entirety, but through a particular filter. Most importantly, they can be noticed. Once noticed, a thought no longer remains an automatic judgment.

1. “I know what they think of me”

This is the mind-reading trap.

Someone replies to your message late, and your brain immediately may construct scenarios such as:

“They are upset with me.”

“They do not like me.”

“They are deliberately not replying,”

when in reality they may simply be busy, tired, or away from their phone.

Ask yourself:

“Do I have evidence for this, or am I making an assumption?”

This one question can prevent a great deal of unnecessary hurt.

2. Turning one problem into a complete disaster

“I will lose my job.”

Then:

“I will be left without money.”

After that:

“My life will be completely ruined.”

The first event has not even happened yet, but the brain has already reached the final catastrophe.

This is catastrophizing—viewing the worst-case scenario as though it were close to reality.

A useful question:

“What is the most likely scenario?”

The worst-case scenario and the most likely scenario are not always the same.

3. “Either perfect or not worth doing at all”

This is black-and-white thinking.

You did not get the highest grade on the exam—so it was a failure.

You broke your diet for one day—so you may as well abandon it altogether.

You made one mistake—“I do not know how to do this job.”

In reality, most of life consists of hundreds of shades between black and white.

An 80 percent result is still a result.

4. “I have to do it this way”

“I have to help everyone.”

“They must understand me.”

“I must always be strong.”

Such internal rules can keep a person under constant pressure.

Anger and hurt increase especially when the expectation that “they should act this way” is not fulfilled.

Instead of “must,” sometimes viewing it as:

“I would like this”

or

“This is important to me”

makes thinking more flexible.

5. Taking everything personally

Your friend is in a bad mood:

“I must have done something wrong.”

Your manager is serious:

“They are dissatisfied with me.”

Someone at home is silent:

“Of course, I am the reason.”

This is personalization.

Sometimes an event really is connected to us. But we are not at the center of every mood and problem in the world.

6. “I feel this way—so it must be true”

“I feel unlucky—so I am unlucky.”

“I am afraid—so there must be danger.”

“I feel useless—so nobody needs me.”

Feelings are real. But a feeling is not a fact.

Anxiety may signal danger to you, but that does not necessarily mean danger is actually present.

7. Seeing only the winners

On the internet, we see successful businesses, wealthy investors, and people who became famous overnight.

But the thousands of people who followed the same path and failed to achieve results remain invisible.

This is called survivorship bias.

For example:

“They dropped out of university and became a billionaire, so there is no need to study.”

This conclusion ignores the millions of people who dropped out of university but did not become wealthy.

8. Labeling yourself

“I am lazy.”

“I am unlucky.”

“They are selfish.”

“I will never make a good leader.”

A single behavior is turned into an entire personality.

There is a big difference between “I procrastinated on one task” and “I am lazy.”

The first is an action that can change.

The second is a label with which a person confines themselves.

9. Diminishing success as “luck”

You achieved a good result at work.

“I was just lucky.”

Someone praised you.

“They were just being polite.”

You accomplished something significant.

“It was not that difficult.”

This is disqualifying the positive.

Humility is good, but constantly denying your own efforts can create a distorted view of yourself.

10. Deciding that the future will be bad before it happens

“It will not work out anyway.”

“They will not accept me.”

“This relationship will end badly too.”

Here, the brain “knows” the future in advance.

The problem is that if a person believes this prediction and does not act, they may worsen the outcome with their own hands.

The future is not a forecast—it is a set of possibilities.

11. Seeing the danger as greater and your own strength as smaller

“If I make a mistake, everything will be over.”

“I will not have the strength to overcome this problem.”

A person rates the danger at 100 points and their own ability at 10 points.

But they fail to consider that they have overcome difficult situations before, whom they can turn to for help, or what resources they have.

Change the question:

“If this happens, what options do I have?”

12. Comparing yourself with others unfairly

You compare your entire life with another person’s best 30 seconds.

You see their car—not their debt.

You see their travels—not the pressure they face at work.

You see their result—not the years they spent achieving it.

That is why constant comparison with others can diminish the value of your own achievements.

The fairest standard is:

“How far have I come compared with who I was a year ago?”

13. Turning a one-time event into a law of life

One person betrayed your trust:

“You cannot trust anyone.”

You failed an interview once:

“No one will ever hire me.”

This is overgeneralization.

One event is information.

It is not yet a law governing your entire future.

14. Fixating on one bad point while ignoring the good

Ten good things happened during the day.

One person said something unpleasant to you.

What do you think about in the evening?

Often, that one remark.

This is the negative filter at work.

The brain is inclined to focus on danger, but that does not mean the good things do not exist.

5 steps to escape mental traps

You do not have to eliminate such thoughts completely. The goal is not to automatically believe them when they arise.

The simple algorithm is:

Notice the thought: “What conclusion is my brain drawing right now?” Check the facts: “What specific evidence is there?” Find an alternative explanation: “How else could this be explained?” Treat yourself as you would a friend: what would you say to someone close to you in the same situation? Act based on choice, not on the thought: “What is the most useful step for me right now?”

Every thought you have is not you

One of the brain’s functions is to draw quick conclusions. This is often useful. But when it comes to complex relationships, the future, and self-esteem, that same speed can mislead us.

That is why one of the most powerful psychological skills is to look at your own thoughts from the outside:

“I am thinking this. But that does not necessarily mean it is true.”

This small distance gives a person the opportunity to choose again.

You may not be able to change the event. But in many cases, you can still examine how to interpret it, what to accept as fact, and how to act afterward.

That is the greatest benefit of mindfulness: instead of believing the first thing the brain tells you, it gives you the opportunity to look at reality once more.

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