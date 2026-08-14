Islom Ismoilov speaks about the emphatic victory over Andijan

·24·Sport
Islom Ismoilov speaks about the emphatic victory over Andijan

In a thrilling Valley derby on matchday 17 of the Uzbekistan Super League, Fergana club Neftchi defeated Andijan 3–0 away from home.

At the press conference after the match, the Fergana side’s head coach Islom Ismoilov gave a detailed assessment of the game, the opponent’s red card, serious injuries in the squad and an 18-year-old talent.

“In the second half, we forced the opponent into making mistakes”

Islom Ismoilov first discussed the tactical plan for the match and the atmosphere in the stadium:

“First of all, I congratulate our fans on this excellent victory. It felt as though we were playing at home in the stadium. The Valley derby is always a difficult one. The legendary coach Lobanovskyi had a great saying: the result remains, the game is forgotten.

In the first half, we gave Andijan a little initiative on the pitch; this was part of our pre-planned strategy. In the second half, we raised the tempo, began to show our own game and forced the opponent into making mistakes. Our opponents, Andijan, are also a very well-organised team, and their future is bright.”

“By the rules, it was 100 percent a red card”

When asked whether the dismissal of the home side’s player Usmonali Ismonaliyev in the 51st minute had decided the outcome of the match, the coach replied:

“This is football. Even when playing against 11 men, we would still have been able to score our own goals because we had started the second half very offensively. I was close to the incident involving that foul. The opponent may not have deliberately played recklessly, but the rules are the same for everyone. By the rules, it was 100 percent a red card.

Injury absences and a “new Abduqodir Husanov

The Fergana coach did not hide the fact that injuries to key players had caused major squad problems:

“The number of injuries has increased. Yovan Jokic, Abror Ismoilov and Anvar G‘ofurov had already been ruled out, and Ratino was also injured today. Ikrom Aliboev received his fourth yellow card and will now miss the match against Bukhara.

Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see the reliable performance of our 18-year-old defender Nurmuhammad Abdug‘aniyev . As coaches, we are taking a risk, but he is fully repaying the trust placed in him. If he continues to work hard, he too can develop into a high-level defender of Abduqodir Husanov’s calibre.”

Concerns ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite

Ismoilov responded to journalists’ concerned question about how the team would compete in the AFC Champions League Elite with so many absences:

“We will discuss this further with the coaching staff. It is difficult to say anything at the moment. Since the summer break, every match has been extremely difficult. In some games we lose points, in others we lose key players. I hope that all our players will fully recover and return to the squad before the AFC Elite competition.”.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks.

Islom IsmoilovNeftchiAndijanFerganaUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

RB Leipzig set to sign two players from StrasbourgRB Leipzig set to sign two players from StrasbourgToday, 09:18Rodri Is Trying to Leave Manchester City and Wants to Join BarcelonaRodri Is Trying to Leave Manchester City and Wants to Join BarcelonaToday, 09:17Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?Painful defeat: What did Mirjalol Qosimov say after the match in Bukhara?Today, 09:07“You are small-minded people”: Feud between Merab and Umar reaches a new level“You are small-minded people”: Feud between Merab and Umar reaches a new levelToday, 08:16What project is Xavi Hernández building with the Netherlands?What project is Xavi Hernández building with the Netherlands?Today, 08:04«Barselona» sell their top scorer: PSG complete Ferran Torres transfer«Barselona» sell their top scorer: PSG complete Ferran Torres transferToday, 07:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats