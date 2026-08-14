The Billionaire Who Deliberately Raised His Son as Poor: The Reason Is Astonishing!

A story about a billionaire father in China who pretended to be poor for years so that his son would not become accustomed to wealth has caused a major stir online.

“Our company is drowning in debt”

Fifty-one-year-old Zhang Yuy Dun, the founder of the “Mala Prince” spicy snack brand, established the company in the year his son, Zhang Szi Lu, was born.

However, he repeatedly told his son that the company was in serious financial difficulty and had substantial debts. As a result, the boy lived in an ordinary apartment, attended an inexpensive school and believed he was growing up in a poor family.

Because his parents were frugal with money, he had no idea of his family’s true wealth.

After graduating from university, the young man even began looking for an ordinary job paying around $800 a month to help repay his family’s debts.

It was then that his father told him the truth: the company generated nearly $83 million in annual revenue.

In addition, the billionaire gifted his son a luxury villa worth $1.4 million.

According to the father, his goal was to prevent his son from relying on inherited wealth and to raise him to be hardworking and humble.

Do you think the father did the right thing?