Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken

·30.8K·World
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s alleged wedding caused a real sensation in Madeira. On Saturday, August 8, hundreds of people gathered around the cathedral waiting for the football star, with their phone cameras ready.

But neither the long-awaited “groom” nor the “bride” arrived. When the cathedral doors opened, fans realized they had witnessed the wedding of a completely different couple.

Hundreds Came to See Ronaldo

A rumor spread among locals and football fans that Cristiano Ronaldo would marry his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez precisely in Madeira.

The rumor quickly went viral.

Hundreds of people gathered around the cathedral in the city center. Many hoped to see the Al-Nassr striker and Georgina arrive with their own eyes and capture the historic moment on their phones.

Some fans waited in front of the cathedral for a long time.

But there was no sign of the main protagonists.

The Doors Opened, but Another Couple Emerged Instead of Ronaldo

As the anticipation reached its peak, the cathedral doors opened.

People raised their phones and cameras, ready to film Ronaldo and Georgina.

However, a completely different newlywed couple — Nicole and Fabio — came outside.

Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken

That was when the truth became clear: there really was a wedding ceremony at the cathedral that day, but it had nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thus, the hundreds who had gathered to see the football star’s wedding accidentally became “guests” at another family’s most important day.

Ronaldo’s Reaction Made the Situation Even More Amusing

Most amusingly, the story reached Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

The Portuguese footballer responded to a post about the incident online with laughing emojis showing that he took the situation humorously.

However, he did not confirm the rumor.

In this way, the “Ronaldo wedding” in Madeira became one of the day’s most discussed events, even without the footballer’s presence.

The Main Mystery Remains Unsolved

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been together for many years. Therefore, it is natural that any report about their possible marriage would attract great public interest.

But the footballer has not yet shared any information about the exact date or location of the wedding.

The incident in Madeira showed one thing: Even an unconfirmed report about Ronaldo’s marriage can bring hundreds of people out onto the streets.

This time, fans did not witness a star-studded wedding, but the happy day of a couple named Nicole and Fabio.

Ronaldo simply watched it all unfold with a few laughing emojis.

The main question remains open: When will Cristiano and Georgina’s real wedding take place?

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodríguezMadeiraAl-Nassr
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersThe World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersToday, 14:46Loyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four DaysLoyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four DaysToday, 14:36Mysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthMysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthToday, 14:35An $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionAn $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionToday, 14:02The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!Today, 14:00Famous 162-Year-Old Beer Found on the SeabedFamous 162-Year-Old Beer Found on the SeabedToday, 13:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts