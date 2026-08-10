Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s alleged wedding caused a real sensation in Madeira. On Saturday, August 8, hundreds of people gathered around the cathedral waiting for the football star, with their phone cameras ready.

But neither the long-awaited “groom” nor the “bride” arrived. When the cathedral doors opened, fans realized they had witnessed the wedding of a completely different couple.

Hundreds Came to See Ronaldo

A rumor spread among locals and football fans that Cristiano Ronaldo would marry his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez precisely in Madeira.

The rumor quickly went viral.

Hundreds of people gathered around the cathedral in the city center. Many hoped to see the Al-Nassr striker and Georgina arrive with their own eyes and capture the historic moment on their phones.

Some fans waited in front of the cathedral for a long time.

But there was no sign of the main protagonists.

The Doors Opened, but Another Couple Emerged Instead of Ronaldo

As the anticipation reached its peak, the cathedral doors opened.

People raised their phones and cameras, ready to film Ronaldo and Georgina.

However, a completely different newlywed couple — Nicole and Fabio — came outside.

That was when the truth became clear: there really was a wedding ceremony at the cathedral that day, but it had nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thus, the hundreds who had gathered to see the football star’s wedding accidentally became “guests” at another family’s most important day.

Ronaldo’s Reaction Made the Situation Even More Amusing

Most amusingly, the story reached Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

The Portuguese footballer responded to a post about the incident online with laughing emojis showing that he took the situation humorously.

However, he did not confirm the rumor.

In this way, the “Ronaldo wedding” in Madeira became one of the day’s most discussed events, even without the footballer’s presence.

The Main Mystery Remains Unsolved

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been together for many years. Therefore, it is natural that any report about their possible marriage would attract great public interest.

But the footballer has not yet shared any information about the exact date or location of the wedding.

The incident in Madeira showed one thing: Even an unconfirmed report about Ronaldo’s marriage can bring hundreds of people out onto the streets.

This time, fans did not witness a star-studded wedding, but the happy day of a couple named Nicole and Fabio.

Ronaldo simply watched it all unfold with a few laughing emojis.

The main question remains open: When will Cristiano and Georgina’s real wedding take place?

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.