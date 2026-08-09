Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male

·4.9K·Society
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male

Before the wedding, the woman said she had no health problems. The couple then married and lived together for eight years.

However, years later, the man discovered that his wife was genetically male. The information was reportedly unexpected for him.

The biggest question is why this characteristic was not detected before the marriage or during eight years of family life. It is also unclear which medical examination revealed the condition.

As further details of the incident have not been disclosed, various questions remain unanswered.

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