What project is Xavi Hernández building with the Netherlands?

Another sensational and historic appointment has been made in world football. The legendary Catalan coach Xavi Hernández has been appointed the new head coach of the Netherlands national team.

This will be Xavi’s first experience managing a national team. He replaces Ronald Koeman in the role and has signed a long-term contract with the Netherlands until 2030 .

The first foreign coach since 1978

This appointment is truly a historic event for Dutch football. The reins of the “Flying Dutchmen” have once again been entrusted to a foreign coach, 53 years later.

The last foreign coach to manage the national team was Austrian Ernst Happel in 1978. Since then, domestic coaches had been given priority.

The break after Barcelona and Cruyff’s philosophy

Xavi had not worked for any club since ending his spell at Barcelona in 2024. During that period, despite receiving offers from several of Europe’s major clubs, he preferred to wait for a project that suited him and had a clear direction.

One of the main reasons for the appointment is believed to be Xavi’s Johan Cruyff football philosophy and his role in discovering young talents such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Gavi at Barcelona.

In addition, according to the renowned Dutch publication De Telegraaf , Xavi’s former Barcelona teammate and legendary striker Patrick Kluivert is also expected to join the coaching staff.

Debut match and Xavi’s coaching trophies

The Catalan coach’s official debut with the Netherlands national team will take place on September 24 in a highly anticipated UEFA Nations League clash against Germany.

For reference, Xavi won a total of eight trophies as a club coach. They include La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, both won with Barcelona.

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