Powerball winner found in the US: Which stars could be bought for $1.04 billion?

·3·Sport
Powerball winner found in the US: Which stars could be bought for $1.04 billion?

A Powerball lottery ticket sold in the US state of Illinois has delivered its holder a colossal $1.04 billion jackpot. GOAL.com reports that such a huge sum would surpass even the most expensive transfer records in football and give the buyer the power to purchase several top clubs at once. As the outlet reports.

Following Wednesday’s draw, the ticket sold at the Hy-Vee Gas Fresh & Fast store in Quincy, Illinois, became the second-largest win in the state’s history and the eighth-largest in the game’s history. However, the winner has not yet revealed their identity.

Under Illinois law, the winner can receive the money in two ways: the full $1.04 billion split into 30 payments over 29 years, or a one-time pre-tax cash option of $450.5 million. These figures are astonishing when compared with transfer fees in the modern football market.

Comparing football transfers

The world record for the most expensive football transfer still belongs to Neymar, whose 2017 move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was valued at $244 million. The lottery’s full jackpot would allow the winner to break that record more than four times in cash.

Even the less spectacular $450.5 million cash option highlights the scale of the modern football market. In the 2026 summer transfer window, Chelsea paid $158 million for Morgan Rogers, while Manchester City gave Nottingham Forest $158 million for Elliot Anderson. Tottenham spent $123 million on the transfer of Sandro Tonali.

The combined value of those three major transfers is approximately $439 million. That means the lottery winner could fully cover the three most expensive transfers of the entire summer with the one-time cash prize and still have enough money left for agent fees.

The detective hunt and the rules

John Marshall, the manager of the store that sold the ticket, told Fox News Digital that the situation felt like a detective story. Local residents continue buying tickets from the same machine in the hope of repeating the lucky result, but the winner remains anonymous. Interestingly, the store will receive a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Under Illinois Lottery rules, the winner has one year from the August 11 draw to claim the prize, but only 60 days to choose the cash option. With the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number standing at approximately one in 292.2 million, this remains one of the greatest financial strokes of luck in human history.

PowerballFootball TransfersNeymar1 Billion DollarsLottery
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