Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution

A giant boa that tried to hunt pigeons in a central forest area died after being electrocuted. The incident occurred in front of local residents.

The snake had climbed an electric pole carrying cables to get closer to the pigeons. While moving along the power lines, it touched a live section. After receiving a powerful electric shock, the boa remained lifeless on the pole.

Local residents were stunned by the unexpected scene. Footage of the incident has reportedly also spread on social media.

The incident showed the dangers wild animals face when they approach populated areas and power networks.