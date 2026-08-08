Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details

·1.2K·World
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details

Today, August 8, one of the football world’s most famous stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are expected to get married. The couple is reportedly planning to hold their wedding ceremony on Madeira, the Portuguese island where Ronaldo was born. The Sun reported this.

Ronaldo and Georgina, who currently live mainly in Saudi Arabia, are reportedly set to celebrate their wedding on Madeira, where the footballer was born and raised.

According to local media, the cathedral in the island’s capital, Funchal, has been booked for a major ceremony on August 8. The venue, which can accommodate around 800 people, is expected to host the couple’s wedding.

A view of red-roofed houses surrounding a church with blue-and-white striped towers.

After the ceremony, Ronaldo and Georgina are reportedly expected to travel with their guests to the five-star Savoy Palace hotel, located just five minutes from the cathedral. The wedding reception is also believed to be taking place at the luxurious resort.

Ronaldo is one of the footballers whose fortune is estimated at nearly $1.4 billion. Therefore, his wedding to Georgina is also expected to be an extravagant and highly luxurious affair.

One of Madeira’s most prestigious hotels, the Savoy Palace complex features six swimming pools, a spa, several restaurants and luxurious rooms.

A hotel surrounded by palm trees and an illuminated swimming pool in the evening.

Ronaldo and his family have stayed at the hotel before. The couple is reportedly likely to stay in The Reserve, an exclusive area on the hotel’s upper floors. A one-night stay there starts at £1,100.

The hotel also has the Grand Ballroom, designed for large celebrations and capable of hosting up to 1,000 guests at once. Guests will also have access to the rooftop Galáxia restaurant, swimming pools and other luxurious areas for relaxation.

A round table decorated with white flowers in a luxurious hall with sea views and blue lighting.

Interestingly, Ronaldo’s seven-story private residence overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and valued at several million pounds is also located near the hotel. Nevertheless, the couple is expected to stay at the Savoy Palace with family and friends after the wedding celebrations.

A multistory hotel complex with a rooftop pool and relaxation area.

Ronaldo and Georgina have not yet officially confirmed their wedding date or ceremony venue. Therefore, the information above is currently based on reports from local media and sources.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodríguezMadeiraFunchalSavoy Palace
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the SpotlightToday, 16:50Trump reportedly counts Khabib among his favorite fightersTrump reportedly counts Khabib among his favorite fightersToday, 14:32A Special Tear-Wiping Tool for Brides Has Been Created in ChinaA Special Tear-Wiping Tool for Brides Has Been Created in ChinaToday, 13:24Kazakhstan's First Unmanned Air Taxi Flies with PassengerKazakhstan's First Unmanned Air Taxi Flies with PassengerToday, 12:05It Wasn’t the Meeting but a Woman’s Makeup That Sparked Heated Online DebateIt Wasn’t the Meeting but a Woman’s Makeup That Sparked Heated Online DebateToday, 11:55Zelenskyy's Surprise Visit to Belgrade: A Strong Political Signal to Moscow!Zelenskyy's Surprise Visit to Belgrade: A Strong Political Signal to Moscow!Today, 11:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts