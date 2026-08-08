Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details

Today, August 8, one of the football world’s most famous stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are expected to get married. The couple is reportedly planning to hold their wedding ceremony on Madeira, the Portuguese island where Ronaldo was born. The Sun reported this.

Ronaldo and Georgina, who currently live mainly in Saudi Arabia, are reportedly set to celebrate their wedding on Madeira, where the footballer was born and raised.

According to local media, the cathedral in the island’s capital, Funchal, has been booked for a major ceremony on August 8. The venue, which can accommodate around 800 people, is expected to host the couple’s wedding.

After the ceremony, Ronaldo and Georgina are reportedly expected to travel with their guests to the five-star Savoy Palace hotel, located just five minutes from the cathedral. The wedding reception is also believed to be taking place at the luxurious resort.

Ronaldo is one of the footballers whose fortune is estimated at nearly $1.4 billion. Therefore, his wedding to Georgina is also expected to be an extravagant and highly luxurious affair.

One of Madeira’s most prestigious hotels, the Savoy Palace complex features six swimming pools, a spa, several restaurants and luxurious rooms.

Ronaldo and his family have stayed at the hotel before. The couple is reportedly likely to stay in The Reserve, an exclusive area on the hotel’s upper floors. A one-night stay there starts at £1,100.

The hotel also has the Grand Ballroom, designed for large celebrations and capable of hosting up to 1,000 guests at once. Guests will also have access to the rooftop Galáxia restaurant, swimming pools and other luxurious areas for relaxation.

Interestingly, Ronaldo’s seven-story private residence overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and valued at several million pounds is also located near the hotel. Nevertheless, the couple is expected to stay at the Savoy Palace with family and friends after the wedding celebrations.

Ronaldo and Georgina have not yet officially confirmed their wedding date or ceremony venue. Therefore, the information above is currently based on reports from local media and sources.