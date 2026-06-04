Real Madrid Ready to Pay €15 Million for Jose Mourinho

·114·Sport
Real Madrid Ready to Pay €15 Million for Jose Mourinho

Portuguese club Benfica confirmed receiving an official offer from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez regarding Jose Mourinho. According to a statement sent by the Lisbon club to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), the Madrid club expressed readiness to pay the specialist's contract release clause. This was reported by Goal.com report .

These moves are directly linked to the presidential elections at the Santiago Bernabeu. Incumbent president Florentino Perez is using the Jose Mourinho option as a key trump card in his battle against main rival Enrique Riquelme. If Perez wins the election on Sunday, the return of the "Special One" to Madrid will be formalized.

Benfica's leadership does not intend to let their coach go for free. The official statement indicates that the €15 million clause in Jose Mourinho's contract must be activated for his return to La Liga. This amount equals the coach's annual salary at the Lisbon club in recent years.

Perez's rival, Enrique Riquelme, had promised to sign Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri if he won the election. In response, Florentino Perez is striving to win the trust of club members by putting forward the candidacy of an experienced coach.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, a video circulated on social media showing Jose Mourinho agreeing to return to Madrid. Later, the coach clarified that the video was created using AI (artificial intelligence). Nevertheless, the Perez campaign continues its promotional efforts regarding the Portuguese specialist's return.

Real MadridJose MourinhoFlorentino PerezBenficaTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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Real Madrid Ready to Pay €15 Million for Jose Mourinho – Zamin.uz, 04.06.2026