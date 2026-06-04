Counterfeit DDR5 Memory Becomes Harder to Distinguish from Originals

·43·Technology
Counterfeit DDR5 Memory Becomes Harder to Distinguish from Originals

Counterfeit DDR5 RAM modules manufactured under the G.Skill and V-Color brands have appeared en masse on Chinese marketplaces. At Computex 2024, company representatives stated that this issue is seriously affecting the market and that distinguishing counterfeit products from originals is becoming increasingly complex. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new generation of counterfeit modules is that they use printed circuit boards that are visually identical to G.Skill and V-Color solutions. Fraudsters have also managed to replicate heatsinks and even RGB lighting systems with high precision. Previously, fake memory could be easily identified by plastic or fiberglass "fake" chips.

V-Color announced that it is receiving numerous customer complaints regarding copies sold at low prices in China. It is currently unknown which chips are used in the counterfeit modules, as original V-Color products are manufactured exclusively with SK hynix chips. The company has not yet received counterfeit samples for analysis.

G.Skill representatives also confirmed the issue, emphasizing that counterfeit products have been present in the market for many years. Company experts recommend contacting only official partners and trusted sellers to avoid falling victim to fraud when purchasing expensive RAM.

DDR5G.SkillV-ColorTechnologyComputer
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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