Jose Mourinho Could Become Real Madrid Head Coach: Key Condition Revealed

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Jose Mourinho Could Become Real Madrid Head Coach: Key Condition Revealed

Jose Mourinho could unexpectedly return as Real Madrid head coach. However, this appointment directly depends on the outcome of the upcoming club presidential elections. Current president Florentino Pérez is using the Portuguese specialist's candidacy to sway voters. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Florentino Pérez and his rival Enrique Riquelme are competing in the presidential race. While Pérez promises to bring Jose Mourinho and Ibrahima Konaté to the team, Riquelme is trying to impress voters with bigger transfers — Erling Haaland and Rodri. The elections held on Sunday will determine the club's future direction.

Florentino Pérez presented a video indicating that an agreement with Jose Mourinho has already been reached. In it, the 63-year-old coach appears in Real Madrid attire. Benfica club also confirmed via the stock exchange that a compensation fee of 15 million euros will be paid for Mourinho if Pérez wins. This is significantly higher than the previously estimated 6 million euros.

Rival candidate Enrique Riquelme has targeted Manchester City stars. Emphasizing Erling Haaland's desire to play for Real Madrid, he promised that negotiations for Rodri would begin on Monday. According to Riquelme, if he is elected president, Rodri will definitely become a member of the Madrid club.

Currently, Florentino Pérez is planning to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté as a free agent. The battle between the two candidates promises an exciting transfer window for Real Madrid fans. The final decision will be clear after the voting process on Sunday.

Real MadridJose MourinhoFlorentino PerezErling HaalandTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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