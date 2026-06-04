Liverpool Signs Contract with Andoni Iraola

·117·Sport
Liverpool Signs Contract with Andoni Iraola

Liverpool FC officially announced the appointment of Andoni Iraola as the team's new head coach. The Spanish specialist will arrive at Anfield to replace Arne Slot ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Merseyside club's management confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the 43-year-old coach, who will succeed Slot, who left the team on Saturday. According to Goal.com reports .

Iraola attracted Liverpool's attention after three successful seasons with Bournemouth in the English Premier League. His tenure on the south coast was marked by a progressive style of play. Last month, he led Bournemouth to sixth place in the table, securing the club's first-ever qualification for European competitions.

The new coach expressed his delight at joining one of the world's most prestigious clubs. "I am very excited. Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world. The atmosphere here, the fans, and the opportunity to work with top-level players attracted me. The chance to compete for trophies is the most appealing challenge for any coach," Iraola said in an interview with the club's official website.

Born in the Basque Country of Spain, Iraola played primarily as a right-back during his playing career, making over 500 appearances for Athletic Bilbao. The specialist, who began his coaching career in 2018, demonstrated his tactical prowess at Cypriot club AEK Larnaca and Spanish side Mirandés.

LiverpoolAndoni IraolaPremier LeagueTransfersFootball
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