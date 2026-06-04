Bugatti Unveils Its First TV: A Unique Design

·77·Technology
Bugatti Unveils Its First TV: A Unique Design

The Bugatti hypercar brand, in collaboration with Austria's C SEED, has unveiled the N1, a transformer-style television. This novelty is positioned as an exclusive luxury audiovisual solution, produced to order for villas, yachts, and elite real estate owners. As reported by Ixbt.com news states.

The device's design is inspired by the Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar. The casing is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and carbon fiber, bringing the iconic C-Line, characteristic of the automotive world, into consumer electronics. This sleek line, conceived by Jean Bugatti, wraps around hypercar bodies, visually separating the cabin.

In its folded state, the TV resembles a modern designer sculpture, but fully opens within 45 seconds at the push of a button. Buyers are offered 110, 137, and 165-inch versions based on 4K MicroLED panels. The screen supports HDR10+ technology and delivers brightness of up to 4000 nits.

Additionally, the device can rotate 180 degrees and features special technology to hide seams between panels. The audio system is based on Wisdom Audio speakers, which automatically extend when the TV is turned on. Each unit can be personalized with original Bugatti car colors, leather finishes, and custom-engraved plaques.

The official price has not yet been disclosed, but similar standard models from C SEED cost around $400,000. The version under the Bugatti brand is expected to be even more expensive.

BugattiC SEEDMicroLEDTechnologyLuxury
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Abror Shuhratov
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