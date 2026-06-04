Audi Unveils New V8 Hybrid Supercar to Replace R8

Audi has unveiled the new Nuvolari supercar, a limited-production model replacing the R8. With 987 horsepower, this V8 hybrid will become the brand's new flagship. According to CEO Gernot Döllner, this car serves as a unique statement for the brand's future. As reported by Autocar.co.uk reports .

The Nuvolari is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine and three electric motors, making it the fastest and most powerful series-production car in the German brand's history. It features Formula 1 technologies, including active aerodynamics, a carbon fiber body, and an all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring. A total of 499 units will be produced, with sales expected to begin early next year.

The new supercar is the first series-production vehicle to embody the new design language showcased by Audi last year through the Concept C model. The Nuvolari shares its technical base and powertrain with the new Temarario model from Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group. This tradition mirrors the previous R8's collaboration with the Lamborghini Gallardo and Huracán.

The car is named after legendary racer Tazio Nuvolari, who drove for Auto Union, Audi's predecessor. The project was developed in a record 14 months to align with Audi's debut season in F1. A joint team of engineers from Audi, its F1 team, and Lamborghini worked on the project.