Juventus Abandons Alisson Transfer, Focuses on Emiliano Martinez

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Juventus Abandons Alisson Transfer, Focuses on Emiliano Martinez

Turin's Juventus club has shifted its focus to Emiliano Martinez after unsuccessful attempts to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Despite reports of a personal agreement with the Brazilian shot-stopper, the Merseyside club is unwilling to sell its key player. This has forced the "Old Lady" to consider other options ahead of the new season. According to Goal.com reports .

Liverpool activated the 12-month contract extension clause with Alisson, aiming to maintain squad stability. The Premier League club decided not to let go of its main goalkeeper after several experienced players departed. Consequently, Juventus management has compiled a list of alternative candidates in the transfer market.

According to Gazzetta, Aston Villa goalkeeper and 2022 World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez has become the primary target for the Turin club. The 33-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has expressed openness to new challenges. His transfer fee is estimated at around 20 million euros, but his annual salary of 6 million euros could pose financial difficulties for Juventus.

Meanwhile, the Turin side is also monitoring Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The 29-year-old Italian shot-stopper wishes to return to Serie A. Vicario's salary is significantly lower than Emiliano Martinez's (3-4 million euros per year), which better fits Juventus management's financial plans. The club is currently on the verge of choosing between these two candidates.

JuventusLiverpoolAlisson BeckerEmiliano MartinezTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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