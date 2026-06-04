Rafael Leao Close to Leaving Milan: Galatasaray Offers Double Salary

Portuguese talent Rafael Leao is expected to end his Serie A career and move to the Turkish championship. According to recent reports, Istanbul's Galatasaray has become the main contender for the player. After a difficult season at San Siro, Leao received a financially very attractive offer from the Turkish giant. This is reported by Goal.com report .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Galatasaray is promising Rafael Leao an annual salary of 10 million euros plus additional bonuses. This is almost double his current salary of 5.5 million euros at Milan. After signing stars like Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen, the Turkish club has now made Leao its next major transfer target.

The 26-year-old player himself openly announced his readiness for a new challenge while with the Portugal national team. After Milan's unsuccessful season, which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, Leao stated: "I gave my all, now I want new challenges in another league." This statement indicates that the relationship between the club and the player has come to an end.

However, this transfer process could drag on until August. While Milan is currently busy searching for a new head coach and sporting director, Galatasaray must first sell foreign players from its squad due to the foreign player limit in the Turkish Super Lig. Only then can the Turks make an official offer to the Italian club.