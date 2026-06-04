Rafael Leao Close to Leaving Milan: Galatasaray Offers Double Salary

·158·Sport
Rafael Leao Close to Leaving Milan: Galatasaray Offers Double Salary

Portuguese talent Rafael Leao is expected to end his Serie A career and move to the Turkish championship. According to recent reports, Istanbul's Galatasaray has become the main contender for the player. After a difficult season at San Siro, Leao received a financially very attractive offer from the Turkish giant. This is reported by Goal.com report .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Galatasaray is promising Rafael Leao an annual salary of 10 million euros plus additional bonuses. This is almost double his current salary of 5.5 million euros at Milan. After signing stars like Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen, the Turkish club has now made Leao its next major transfer target.

The 26-year-old player himself openly announced his readiness for a new challenge while with the Portugal national team. After Milan's unsuccessful season, which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, Leao stated: "I gave my all, now I want new challenges in another league." This statement indicates that the relationship between the club and the player has come to an end.

However, this transfer process could drag on until August. While Milan is currently busy searching for a new head coach and sporting director, Galatasaray must first sell foreign players from its squad due to the foreign player limit in the Turkish Super Lig. Only then can the Turks make an official offer to the Italian club.

Rafael LeaoMilanGalatasarayTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Napoli President Threatens to Sell Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu LukakuToday, 19:16Liverpool Announce New Head Coach: Who Replaces Arne Slot?Today, 19:13Liverpool Signs Contract with Andoni IraolaYesterday, 18:56Conor McGregor Fight Tickets Sell Out in 4 MinutesYesterday, 18:38Bayern Munich Reaches Agreement with German National Team DefenderYesterday, 18:32Real Madrid Ready to Pay €15 Million for Jose MourinhoYesterday, 17:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Rafael Leao Close to Leaving Milan: Galatasaray Offers Double Salary – Zamin.uz, 04.06.2026