Real Madrid Prepares €150 Million Bid for Michael Olise

·161·Sport
Real Madrid Prepares €150 Million Bid for Michael Olise

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is preparing a €150 million offer for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, which would break the club's transfer record. According to reports, Perez plans to complete the deal before the presidential elections. However, Bayern has decided not to let go of their star player. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Florentino Perez was impressed by Michael Olise's performances in the UEFA Champions League and has identified him as one of the team's key future targets. If the deal goes through, the €150 million transfer would become the most expensive signing in Santiago Bernabeu history, signaling a return to the club's Galactico policy.

The Madrid club president is competing against Enrique Riquelme in the elections. While Riquelme has promised to sign Erling Haaland, Perez aims to strengthen his position through Michael Olise. Additionally, rumors suggest that if Perez is re-elected, Jose Mourinho could return as head coach.

Bayern Munich remains firm on the transfer issue. Club honorary president Uli Hoeness has declared the player unsellable. Michael Olise is under contract with the Munich club until 2029 and is a key part of Vincent Kompany's squad. Nevertheless, Real Madrid is expected to submit an official offer next Tuesday.

Real MadridBayern MunichMichael OliseFlorentino PerezTransfers
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