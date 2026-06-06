Elon Musk: Orbital Data Centers Are Simpler Than Starlink Satellites

·57·Technology
Elon Musk: Orbital Data Centers Are Simpler Than Starlink Satellites

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that orbital data processing centers (DPCs) designed for future artificial intelligence will be much simpler than current Starlink communication satellites. According to Musk, the Starlink V3 satellite is an extremely complex system. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

At the same time, the orbital AI center will mainly consist of solar panels, a radiator cooling system, main computing hardware, and laser communication channels. Laser channels ensure connection to the Starlink network and data transmission to Earth through it. Compared to communication satellites, such infrastructure appears less complex from an engineering perspective.

The idea of placing computing power directly in orbit has been discussed for several years. It allows utilizing nearly unlimited solar energy and reducing the load on terrestrial data centers. Earlier this year, SpaceX announced the acquisition of the xAI project, which will help make orbital DPCs a reality.

The new Starlink V3 satellites provide 10 times more bandwidth than the V2 version—each can operate at speeds exceeding 1 Tbit/s. The plan also includes a tenfold increase in the number of devices, resulting in more than a hundredfold increase in the total capacity of the entire system.

SpaceXStarlinkElon MuskArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

ChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryYesterday, 18:48Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledCase with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledYesterday, 18:29WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesWWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesYesterday, 18:24Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaSemiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaYesterday, 18:20Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleSriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleYesterday, 17:59Yandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsYandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsYesterday, 16:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body