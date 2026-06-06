Elon Musk: Orbital Data Centers Are Simpler Than Starlink Satellites

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that orbital data processing centers (DPCs) designed for future artificial intelligence will be much simpler than current Starlink communication satellites. According to Musk, the Starlink V3 satellite is an extremely complex system. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

At the same time, the orbital AI center will mainly consist of solar panels, a radiator cooling system, main computing hardware, and laser communication channels. Laser channels ensure connection to the Starlink network and data transmission to Earth through it. Compared to communication satellites, such infrastructure appears less complex from an engineering perspective.

The idea of placing computing power directly in orbit has been discussed for several years. It allows utilizing nearly unlimited solar energy and reducing the load on terrestrial data centers. Earlier this year, SpaceX announced the acquisition of the xAI project, which will help make orbital DPCs a reality.

The new Starlink V3 satellites provide 10 times more bandwidth than the V2 version—each can operate at speeds exceeding 1 Tbit/s. The plan also includes a tenfold increase in the number of devices, resulting in more than a hundredfold increase in the total capacity of the entire system.