Starlink Connects Schools in Remote Areas of Bolivia to the Internet

As part of the Starlink project, more than 1,000 students and teachers in schools across 14 remote regions of Bolivia have been connected to high-speed satellite internet. These educational institutions now have direct access to global educational resources. Photos documenting this process were published on the pages of Elon Musk and SpaceX. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Previously, these schools were completely cut off from the digital world due to complex terrain and lack of infrastructure. Today, the stable connectivity provided by Starlink helps develop students' digital skills and improve literacy levels. Such projects are fundamentally transforming the quality of education in areas where internet access is difficult.

Currently, more than 10,000 Starlink satellites are operating in Earth's orbit. The service is used by over 12 million subscribers in 160 countries worldwide. Additionally, the launch of the new generation V3 satellites via Starship is planned for 2026.

The Starlink system, created by SpaceX, provides broadband internet in locations where traditional cable or mobile connectivity is unavailable. The company is also actively cooperating with law enforcement agencies to identify and disable terminals used in illegal activities. Furthermore, Starlink is expected to soon acquire the right to participate in mobile satellite spectrum auctions in Europe.