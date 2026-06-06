Liverpool FC Wants to Sign Burnley Defender Maxime Estève

·264·Sport
Liverpool FC Wants to Sign Burnley Defender Maxime Estève

The summer transfer breeze has begun to assert its influence on the green fields of Foggy Albion. Maxime Estève, Burnley's skilled and promising central defender, could experience a major career breakthrough and move to one of the most powerful giants in the English Premier League. According to the latest reports from the prestigious British Teamtalk publication, the 23-year-old French talent has firmly entered the transfer radar of the grand club Liverpool.

Merseyside scouts have been monitoring the young defender's performance for a long time and intend to make him one of the team's key figures.

Ibrahima Konaté's Backup and Transfer Fee

The owners of Anfield Road view this French defender not merely as a reserve player, but as a worthy and promising backup (understudy) for another team representative, Ibrahima Konaté.

  • Transfer value: According to reputable sports insiders, Maxime Estève's current market value is approximately 28 million euros .

  • Long-term commitment: The defender's current employment contract with Burnley FC is valid until the summer of 2030 . This requires the Liverpudlians to engage in more serious negotiations over the transfer.

Consistency and Statistics from Last Season

Although the French footballer does not possess attacking stats in terms of goals or effective assists, he demonstrated high consistency in his direct duty—keeping the defensive line solid:

Club

Total matches in the season

Goals and assists

Contract duration

Burnley

36 matches

0

Until summer 2030

These figures show that despite his youth, Estève is fully prepared for the physical demands of the Premier League and possesses great potential.

Background analysis: Liverpool has always been distinguished by its ability to spot talented players before their prices skyrocket and turn them into true stars within their system. Maxime Estève is a modern defender who is tall, physically strong, and excellent at positioning. Considering that Ibrahima Konaté suffers from frequent injuries, adding a reliable defensive player like Estève to the squad for 28 million euros would be a very reasonable and beneficial move for the Reds.

Always follow the most sensational transfer news in English football, Liverpool's and other top clubs' summer plans, and exclusive sports analyses with us on the Zamin pages!

LiverpoolBurnleyMaxime EstèveEnglandTeamtalk
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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