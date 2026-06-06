Chelsea Begins Search for New Defender to Replace Marc Cucurella

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Chelsea Begins Search for New Defender to Replace Marc Cucurella

The transfer market in European football is heating up. London's Chelsea club has begun serious preparations for the likely departure of their left-back Marc Cucurella in the near future. According to reports from reputable sports publications and insiders, several grand clubs in La Liga, his homeland, are showing serious interest in the talented Spanish player. Therefore, the "Blues" have already compiled an urgent list of candidates who can fill his place to avoid an unexpected gap during the transfer window.

The club's management is carefully monitoring candidates who fit the new head coach's tactical schemes and can demonstrate high activity on the wing.

Three Promising Candidates Caught the Londoners' Eye

The "Blues" scouts have currently placed several defenders shining on European pitches on their radar. Meet the main contenders on the list:

  • Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus): A reliable and fast defender for the Turin club, tactically very mature and equally active in both defense and attack.

  • Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt): A young and energetic footballer gaining praise for his performance in the Bundesliga. His transfer could be a promising investment for the Londoners.

  • Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen): An experienced defender who played one of the key roles in Bayer's historic victories in previous seasons. His skill in set pieces and goal assists would undoubtedly be a real find for Chelsea.

It is worth noting that Chelsea recently underwent a major change in management, with the renowned Spanish specialist Xabi Alonso appointed as head coach. Perhaps the candidate of Grimaldo, who is well-known to Alonso, could become the primary option to replace Cucurella.

Bitter Lessons from Last Season and New Goals

The past season did not go as successfully as expected for the London club. The team's performance in the English Premier League (EPL) looked as follows:

Season Results

Points Accumulated

Position Finished

Next Goal

EPL (Last Season)

52 points

10th place

Thorough squad renewal and return to the title race

Expert Opinion: Xabi Alonso's arrival at the club signals the start of a major reform era at Chelsea. Marc Cucurella is a good defender, but players like Grimaldo or Cambiaso may be better suited for Alonso's fast and attacking football. The team's rise from 10th place in the standings depends precisely on such correct and targeted transfers. Let's see which star signing will delight the fans of the London club in the summer transfer window.

Always follow the most sensational transfers in the English Premier League, Chelsea's secret plans, and the hottest news in European football with us on the Zamin pages!

ChelseaMarc CucurellaAndrea CambiasoAlejandro GrimaldoXabi Alonso
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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