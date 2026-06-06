CATL Is Developing Lithium-Air Batteries With 12,000 Wh/kg Energy Density

Wu Kai, Chief Scientist at CATL and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, presented the company's strategic direction in the field of lithium-air batteries. This marks the first time CATL has openly announced this technology as its future development path and a key competitive element in the next-generation battery market. Reported by Ixbt.com report states.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, lithium-air batteries use metallic lithium as the anode and oxygen from the air as the cathode, replacing heavy metals like nickel, cobalt, and manganese. This design significantly reduces weight, earning them the name "breathing batteries."

The theoretical energy density of lithium-air batteries reaches 12,000 Wh/kg, approaching the energy capacity of gasoline (approximately 13,000 Wh/kg). Current laboratory prototypes have achieved 1,200 Wh/kg, which is four times higher than standard lithium-ion batteries and twice as high as anticipated solid-state batteries.

Successful commercialization of this technology could make it routine for electric vehicles to travel over 1,600 km on a single charge. In 2024, researchers from the University of Illinois and Argonne National Laboratory demonstrated a prototype capable of withstanding more than 700 cycles in an air environment.

Experts believe lithium-air technology will be ready for mass adoption after 2030. It is expected to revolutionize not only passenger cars but also long-haul electric aircraft and freight transport.