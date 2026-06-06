EU Protects Critical Digital Services from Foreign Influence

·28·Technology
EU Protects Critical Digital Services from Foreign Influence

The European Commission has presented new proposals aimed at strengthening the technological sovereignty of the European Union. The main goal of the initiative is to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers in the fields of cloud services, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors. According to European Commission Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, the Union must be protected from the risk of vital digital systems being shut down by foreign states or companies. Reported by Ixbt.com news service.

These measures primarily concern cloud infrastructure used by public services, law enforcement agencies, and defense systems. In Brussels, concerns are growing regarding the US Cloud Act adopted in 2018. This document allows US federal authorities to access data stored by American companies even outside the country, which contradicts European data protection requirements.

Under the new proposals, EU member states will be required to assess the risks of cloud service providers used in critical areas such as defense, criminal justice, and border control. If a provider is deemed a source of risk, government agencies may be forced to switch to an alternative platform. Additionally, foreign providers will need to prove that they do not share European users' data with their governments.

These measures could further complicate relations between the European Union and the Donald Trump administration. The Computer and Communications Industry Association, which includes giants like Amazon and Google, has already warned that these restrictions could lead to the closure of the European market to international suppliers. Experts believe that major tech companies will intensify their lobbying efforts in the coming months to protect their interests.

European UnionCloud ActGoogleAmazonTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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EU Protects Critical Digital Services from Foreign Influence – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026