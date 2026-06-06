Neymar to return to Brazil national team training next week

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed confidence that the injured Neymar will participate in the 2026 World Cup. The Italian specialist confirmed that the 34-year-old forward's recovery is progressing positively and that he could join full squad training after a medical examination on Monday. According to Goal.com reports .

Ahead of Saturday's friendly match against Egypt, Ancelotti provided updates on squad changes. Although Neymar's return is a major motivation for the team, central defender Gabriel Magalhães will miss the upcoming game due to fatigue following the Champions League final. It was also announced that left-back Douglas Santos will start in the lineup, while goalkeeper Weverton will come on in the second half.

The coach commented on Neymar's condition as follows: "His situation is very clear. Neymar is currently doing excellent individual work. After the weekend, he will undergo an MRI scan, and if everything is in order, he will start training with the team next week." This is one of the most important pieces of news for Brazil before the tournament.

Ancelotti also emphasized that he plans to conduct tactical experiments in the match against Egypt. He intends to deviate slightly from the traditional four-forward formation to test players like Lucas Paqueta and Igor Thiago. According to the coach, this game is the last opportunity to explore new options, as there will be no time for experiments once the official tournament begins.

The Brazil national team will play its first Group Stage match of the World Cup against Morocco on June 13. Considering that their next opponent will be Haiti, the five-time world champions are considered the main favorites to advance from the group. This creates a favorable opportunity for Neymar to regain his best form before the playoff stage.