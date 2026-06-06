Max Holloway Speaks About Upcoming Fight With Conor McGregor

One of the most sensational and long-awaited clashes of the year is approaching in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). American UFC star Max Holloway has shared his firm and unexpected thoughts for the first time regarding his upcoming fight with his longtime rival, the legendary Irish fighter Conor McGregor. This fiery statement quickly sparked major discussions in the sports world and among millions of fans.

Although many view Conor's physical form and his return to the Octagon with skepticism, Holloway assesses the situation completely differently.

"He Changed MMA Entirely": A Look Back at 13 Years of History

Speaking about his opponent's passion for the sport, Max Holloway recalled their distant past and did not hide his respect for Conor:

Serious Intentions: "Nowadays, many believe that although McGregor is training tirelessly, he still won't fight anytime soon. But in my opinion, his intentions are very serious. It is clear that the Irish fighter truly misses big-time sports and the Octagon atmosphere," says Max.

Memories of the Past: They first tested their strength exactly 13 years ago. At that time, both athletes were young, unknown guys just entering the MMA world. Today, each of them has become a true legend with an army of millions of fans.

According to Holloway, McGregor fundamentally reformed the mixed martial arts industry in his era and brought it to worldwide fame.

A Warning and the Unforgettable "UFC 329" Clash

Most interestingly, Max is firmly confident in his upcoming victory and has begun to apply psychological pressure on Conor in his own unique way. "I am very happy that he is returning to big sports, but he will deeply regret that I am the one standing in his way during this comeback," the American fighter warned his rival seriously.

Information on when and where the confrontation between these two great powers will take place is reflected in the following schedule:

Tournament Name Key Date Weight Class and Status Expected Outcome UFC 329 July 12 Lightweight / Featherweight Division The year's most broadcast Pay-Per-View (PPV) main event.

Background Analysis: Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon is not just a sporting competition, but a major show and business venture. However, Max Holloway is currently at the peak of his career and is considered a very dangerous opponent for Conor. Conor won their fight 13 years ago, but the situation has changed drastically today. This July, we await a true test of endurance and a revenge battle. Both athletes have high potential, but victory will go to the strongest.

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