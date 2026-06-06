iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time

Tech blogger and insider Sahil Karoul released an exclusive video that caused a major stir online. It features real mockups of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in four new colors. The devices are showcased in dark black, blue, classic silver-white, and most importantly, Dark Cherry. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the latest leaks, the Dark Cherry color will become the main hit of autumn 2026, replacing the current dark orange shade. The presentation of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is traditionally scheduled for September 2026.

The new smartphones will feature a unibody aluminum alloy casing, with the camera module covered by Ceramic Shield protective glass. The devices are expected to be slightly thicker: the iPhone 18 Pro Max will measure 13.77 mm including the camera bump (compared to 12.92 mm in the previous model). This indicates a more massive photo module and improved optics.

Technically, the smartphones are expected to be equipped with the first A20 Pro chip based on TSMC's 2-nanometer process technology. For context, Sahil Karoul is known for accurately revealing images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone Fold prototypes well before their official announcements.