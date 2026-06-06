Ugreen Unveils New SSD Model with Temperature and Speed Display

At Computex 2026, Ugreen showcased its new Neodrive Go 40s external SSD. The device's key feature is an integrated touch status display. Currently presented as a prototype, it reflects the final product concept. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The device has no internal battery, so the screen works only when connected via USB. Ugreen's main idea is to clearly show the SSD status without entering special system utilities. The display is planned to show drive temperature, data transfer speed during file copying, and memory resource (TBW indicator).

Additionally, information about USB connection speed was separately displayed at the exhibition. According to the company, such data should be openly available to the user "here and now" rather than hidden within the system. Another unusual feature is password protection via the touch screen. The password is entered directly using the numeric keypad on the display.

The release date and price of the Neodrive Go 40s model have not yet been announced. It is known that this line will include 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB versions.